Nifty Smallcap index crosses 200-DMA; these 9 stocks may rally up to 40%

Shares of Anupam Rasayan India, KEI Industries, Aegis Logistics, Carborundum Universal, IDFC, KEI Industries and few others in Nifty small cap index are scaling uncharted territories despite benchmark indices confronting sell-off in the last month.
Now, when the Nifty small-cap index has crossed the most crucial 200-day moving average (DMA), it has triggered more upside for all of its constituents.
Technically, when the stock is making historic peak, with taking any support from its index, the trend is said to be buoyant. However, when the index begins moving along the trend, the momentum starts to build favourable structures for the respective stock.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Manappuram, MGL: Select small-cap stocks are poised for bigger upside
Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K
M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks
Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall
How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process
Axis Bank shares slide 3% post Q4 results; what should investors do?
Glenmark Life rallies 10%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4FY23 results
Godrej Consumer, Raymond dip up to 6% day after reporting Rs 2,825 cr deal
PI Industries surges 10% on twin acquisitions in pharma API, CDMO space
Wipro gains 3% on announcing Rs 12,000 crore share buyback via tender route
Anupam Rasayan
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y