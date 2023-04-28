close

Nifty Smallcap index crosses 200-DMA; these 9 stocks may rally up to 40%

The Smallcap index seems poised to hit the 10,000-mark.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
markets
Small cap stocks are set to rise up to 40%

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Shares of Anupam Rasayan India, KEI Industries, Aegis Logistics, Carborundum Universal, IDFC, KEI Industries and few others in Nifty small cap index are scaling uncharted territories despite benchmark indices confronting sell-off in the last month. 
Now, when the Nifty small-cap index has crossed the most crucial 200-day moving average (DMA), it has triggered more upside for all of its constituents. 
Technically, when the stock is making historic peak, with taking any support from its index, the trend is said to be buoyant. However, when the index begins moving along the trend, the momentum starts to build favourable structures for the respective stock. 
IDFC Ltd cyient small-caps Smallcap index Buzzing stocks stock market trading Stock tips Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical analysis Market technicals technical charts Daily technicals technical callls Chart Reading

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

