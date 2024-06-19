Nifty up 2,300 points from June 4 low; when will it hit the 25,000-mark?

The NSE Nifty 50 index has witnessed a frenzied run of nearly 2,300 points in the last two weeks (just 10 trading sessions). The NSE benchmark index has gained 2,277 points or 10.7 per cent its low of 21,281 hit amid the panic sell-off on June 04, 2024 - the day of Lok Sabha election 2024 results.

Thanks to the sharp rally, so far in June 2024, the Nifty 50 index has gained more than 1,000 points or 4.6 per cent. The Nifty had closed at 22,531 on May 31, and has so far hit an all-time high of 23,579