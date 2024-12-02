Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Nine states bet $18 billion on women's empowerment: Goldman Sachs

Nine states bet $18 billion on women's empowerment: Goldman Sachs

Cash transfer schemes have emerged as a powerful strategy for ruling state governments to attract women voters, often influencing election outcomes

women empowerment financial inclusion
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nine Indian states with ongoing or proposed cash transfer schemes for women have collectively allocated $18 billion in their 2024-25 Budget Estimates, amounting to 0.5 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the same financial year, according to research by Goldman Sachs.
 
Cash transfer schemes have emerged as a powerful strategy for ruling state governments to attract women voters, often influencing election outcomes. These initiatives played a pivotal role in the recent electoral sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. 
 
Among these schemes is Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by chief minister
Topics : Gross domestic product women empowerment stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon