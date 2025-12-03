No near-term triggers for building materials as Q2 growth stays muted

The building materials space continues to be hit by demand hurdles, weighing on growth prospects for yet another quarter. The sector posted mid single-digit sales growth in the September quarter (Q2FY26), with plastic pipes and the MDF segment posting 8-9 per cent growth, while bathware and plywood segment growth was sub-5 per cent. Brokerages have a mixed view on the sector, with some expecting a recovery in the second half of FY26 while others continue to maintain a cautious view on the outlook.

What drove the building materials sector’s muted Q2FY26 performance?

Utkarsh Nopany of BOB Capital Markets points out