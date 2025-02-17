Novelis expects improved outlook in near term, Q4FY25 to outperform Q3

Hindalco Industries’ consolidated results for third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) were in line with Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Management expects operating profit margins to jump at Novelis, but India margins may be range bound. The consolidated Q3FY25 net sales stood at Rs 58,400 crore (+11 per cent Y-o-Y /flat Q-o-Q).

Consolidated operating profit stood at Rs 7,600 crore (+29 per cent Y-o-Y and down 4 per cent Q-o-Q). Adjusted net profit stood at Rs 3,800 crore (+61 per cent Y-o-Y/down 12 per cent Q-o-Q).

For the first nine months of financial year 2025 (9MFY25), revenue stood at Rs 173,600