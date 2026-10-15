NRI investors in Indian equities rise threefold since FY19, shows data

There were 314,966 active NRI accounts in FY19, which surged to 957,243 active accounts as of July 2026, according to depository data compiled by Business Standard. The value of their holdings more than trebled during the period, rising from about ₹1.5 trillion at the end of FY19 to about ₹5.6 trillion as of July 2026.

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on June 5 that the framework for NRI investments into the country would be eased, gazette notifications were issued on June 12 and 13, raising the investment limit for individual investors in a company to 10 per cent from 5 per cent. The aggregate investment limit was also increased to 24 per cent from 10 per cent.

The revised limits under the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) also apply to overseas citizens of India (OCIs) and all persons resident outside India (PROIs), a category that includes foreign nationals. The Union Budget in February had first announced plans to liberalise individual investments in Indian equities.

To be sure, there was a moderation in the value of NRI holdings in Indian equities in FY26 from the year ago owing to falling markets but it has more than made up for it up to July this year.

There were 3,792 foreign nationals with active investment accounts in India as of July 2026, according to depository data. That was only marginally higher than the 3,645 recorded in FY19. These accounts could include investors holding shares as part of foreign direct investment, foreign nationals resident in India, or other investors, including people of Indian origin with foreign citizenship, according to one market intermediary, who did not wish to be named.

Emails sent to the depositories did not receive a response. Total equity holdings by foreign nationals stood at ₹12,535 crore as of July 2026.

“The Portfolio Investment Scheme route requires a designated bank account, bank-intermediated reporting of trades, and delivery-based trading only. The account-opening journey for NRIs has historically lacked the end-to-end digital experience that resident investors take for granted, which is one reason much of the retail diaspora capital has preferred mutual funds over direct equity ownership,” said Anubhav Ghosh, partner at law firm Trilegal in an earlier conversation.

There has also been demand among investors with sizeable portfolios for greater exposure to Indian equities, Ghosh said.

Another channel being developed to facilitate greater foreign participation is Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), where lower costs and lighter compliance requirements are among the key attractions.

Towards the end of June, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) proposed measures to streamline know your customer (KYC) processes, including assigning a unique identification number to each client that can be used across regulated entities in GIFT IFSC.

Under the consultation paper issued on June 26, KYC registration agencies (KRAs) would generate a unique identifier for every client in their database. The identifier would enable clients to use verified KYC credentials across multiple regulated entities, eliminating duplication during onboarding and service access.

According to the IFSCA Bulletin, investments through India diaspora-linked funds increased steadily from $536.2 million in the quarter ended September 2025 to $851.1 million in the quarter ended June 2026.

Investor interest between domestic and international markets tends to shift with prevailing investment themes, said Jimeet Modi, chief executive officer at Samco Securities. At present, demand appears stronger for overseas investments, he said in June, after the launch presentation of a platform for international investing through GIFT City.