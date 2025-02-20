Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / NSE, ICCL dispute over Rs 100 crore clearing charges intensifies

NSE, ICCL dispute over Rs 100 crore clearing charges intensifies

The NSE has accused ICCL of "overcharging," even as the latter has raised a demand of approximately ₹100 crore from the exchange

NSE
Premium

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A dispute over clearing charges between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL), a subsidiary of the BSE, has intensified.
 
The NSE has accused ICCL of "overcharging," even as the latter has raised a demand of approximately ₹100 crore from the exchange.
 
According to sources familiar with the matter, ICCL issued a demand notice to NSE on February 7 for dues amounting to around ₹100 crore, followed by a reminder on February 14.
 
In response to queries regarding the demand, an NSE spokesperson stated that ICCL had been charging the exchange double the standard rates for
Topics : NSE ICCL

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon