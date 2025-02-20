NSE, ICCL dispute over Rs 100 crore clearing charges intensifies

A dispute over clearing charges between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL), a subsidiary of the BSE, has intensified.

The NSE has accused ICCL of "overcharging," even as the latter has raised a demand of approximately ₹100 crore from the exchange.

According to sources familiar with the matter, ICCL issued a demand notice to NSE on February 7 for dues amounting to around ₹100 crore, followed by a reminder on February 14.

In response to queries regarding the demand, an NSE spokesperson stated that ICCL had been charging the exchange double the standard rates for