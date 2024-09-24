Business Standard
NTPC Green Energy urges Sebi to expedite approval for Rs 10K crore IPO

State-owned power generator also seeking leeway on certain listing regulations

Samie ModakShreya Jai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy has urged the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to expedite the approval for its Rs 10,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), said people in the know.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of the country’s largest power generating company, NTPC, had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi last week. Typically, the regulator takes between two to four months to vet and give its final observations on a DRHP. As a result, the timeline between initial filing and IPO launch stretches to over six months in most cases. However, eyeing a late-October

