Oberoi Realty jumps 5%, m-cap hits Rs 50,000 cr as company forays into NCR

In past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 28 per cent, as compared to 0.34 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex and 15 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Realty index.

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Shares of Oberoi Realty hit a new high of Rs 1,407, on rallying 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company said it bought near about 15-acre land in Gurugram for Rs 597 crore to develop a luxury housing project. With the acquisition of land the realty firm has now made its foray into the Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR) property market.

In past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 28 per cent, as compared to 0.34 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex and 15 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Realty index.

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

