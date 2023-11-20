Oberoi Realty jumps 5%, m-cap hits Rs 50,000 cr as company forays into NCR

Shares of Oberoi Realty hit a new high of Rs 1,407, on rallying 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company said it bought near about 15-acre land in Gurugram for Rs 597 crore to develop a luxury housing project. With the acquisition of land the realty firm has now made its foray into the Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR) property market.
In past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 28 per cent, as compared to 0.34 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex and 15 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Realty index.