Home / Markets / News / Of winners and walkaways: Insurers roll the dice on SBI, Eternal, and One97

Of winners and walkaways: Insurers roll the dice on SBI, Eternal, and One97

Front-runners lock in ₹2,000 crore while weaker holdings fold early

Currently, the top three holdings across insurance portfolios remain HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank.

Sundar Sethuraman
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Domestic insurance companies added SBI, Eternal, and One97 Communications to their portfolios in July, committing nearly ₹2,000 crore across the three firms. At the same time, they trimmed holdings in Coforge, Mankind Pharma, and L&T Finance Holdings, withdrawing over ₹1,600 crore, according to a Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research report analysing portfolio disclosures of four leading private insurers — HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Kotak Mahindra Life, and Tata AIA Life.
 
Several top buys coincided with large share sales during the month. SBI, for instance, raised ₹15,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement, while Invesco exited a 1 per cent
