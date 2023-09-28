close
Sensex (-0.06%)
66079.44 -39.25
Nifty (-0.02%)
19712.15 -4.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.71%)
5902.30 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
40675.95 + 35.15
Nifty Bank (0.07%)
44619.85 + 31.55
Heatmap

Oil India surges 5%, hits 52-week high on rising oil prices, strong outlook

The company's prospects remain strong over FY24E / FY25E driven by steady increase in oil & gas output, and greater monetisation opportunities in gas via the imminent NE grid commissioning

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Oil India hit a 52-week high of Rs 305 as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes

Also Read

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

How will India cope with Urals breaching the EU-denominated price cap?

Impact check: Higher crude oil prices threaten India Inc's profit margins

Oil India share jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why

Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

Yatra Online makes weak debut; stock lists 10% below issue price

Government bond and forex market to remain open on Thursday, Friday

Stock market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile; Tech M down 3% on MS downgrade

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 28: Adani Ports, Apollo Hosp, NBCC, Zee, KEC

Govt securities, forex market to remain operational on Thur, Fri: RBI

Topics : Buzzing stocks OIL India Markets Oil Prices Oil price rise

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesBusiness IdeasStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon