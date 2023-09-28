Oil India surges 5%, hits 52-week high on rising oil prices, strong outlook

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts
How will India cope with Urals breaching the EU-denominated price cap?
Impact check: Higher crude oil prices threaten India Inc's profit margins
Oil India share jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why
Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts
Yatra Online makes weak debut; stock lists 10% below issue price
Government bond and forex market to remain open on Thursday, Friday
Stock market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile; Tech M down 3% on MS downgrade
Stocks to Watch today, Sep 28: Adani Ports, Apollo Hosp, NBCC, Zee, KEC
Govt securities, forex market to remain operational on Thur, Fri: RBI