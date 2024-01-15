Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ONGC hits 7-year high; jumps 9% in 2 days on discovering major gas reserves

According to a PTI report, ONGC has made two significant back-to-back natural gas discoveries in a Mahanadi basin deepwater block in the Bay of Bengal

ONGC
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST
Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rose 3 per cent on BSE to the highest level in over seven-years in Monday's trade. The stock jumped to Rs 230.40, its highest level since November 2016.

The stock had hit a record high of Rs 314.57 on January 9, 2014, data shows.

The strength comes after the state-owned company made two consecutive natural gas discoveries in Mahanadi basin block. In the past two trading days, the stock of the oil exploration & production company has surged 9 per cent.

According to a PTI report, ONGC has made two significant back-to-back natural gas discoveries

Also Read

ONGC Videsh to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via debentures to fund capex, assets

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Biggest-ever round of oil and gas blocks may be open for bidding in Nov

ONGC hits over 7-year high, up 3% on winning seven oil exploration areas

After laptops, tablets, govt moots import licence for broadband gear

Infy, TCS, Wipro, HCLT: Chart suggests up to 14% upside as stocks breakout

Nifty IT near 2-year high; up 9% in 2 days post solid Q3 show by majors

Wipro soars 13% to new 52-wk high on bets consulting biz drag bottoming out

Stocks to Watch on Jan 15: Wipro, HCL Tech, Jio Fin, BHEL, Tata Consumer

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 600 pts, Nifty at 22K; Auto, Metal pockets lag

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends ONGC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayPassenger Assaults IndiGo PilotHappy Pongal 2024FMGE December 2023 Admit CardUber Launches EV Autos in AyodhyaBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon