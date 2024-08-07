Operational performance in Q1, new business growth to drive Delhivery

A better-than-expected operational performance in the June quarter and an improved outlook across its key segments are expected to sustain the stock of logistics major Delhivery. While muted volumes in its largest segment, express logistics, were disappointing, better cost control helped the company exceed margin expectations. Most brokerages are positive about the company’s outlook, given its focus on improving volumes, profitability, and diversifying into fast-growing categories.

In a seasonally weak quarter, express parcel, which accounts for 60 per cent of revenues, delivered an underwhelming 6 per cent revenue growth. However, even as volume growth did not meet expectations,