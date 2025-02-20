Order slowdown, peak margin concerns weigh on ABB's growth outlook

ABB reported strong operating profit, driven by better execution and operating leverage. However, its gross margin may have peaked, and order inflow has weakened. This has led analysts to cut growth estimates, although many maintain positive recommendations. The stock may also be vulnerable to valuation downgrades.

ABB India’s Q4CY24 results showed revenue of Rs 3,365 crore, marking a 22 per cent Y-o-Y increase. The gross margin expanded 190 basis points Y-o-Y to 40.5 per cent, leading to a 58 per cent Y-o-Y growth in operating profit to Rs 660 crore. The operating profit margin expanded 440 basis points Y-o-Y to