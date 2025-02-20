Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Order slowdown, peak margin concerns weigh on ABB's growth outlook

Order slowdown, peak margin concerns weigh on ABB's growth outlook

ABB India's Q4CY24 results showed revenue of Rs 3,365 crore, marking a 22 per cent Y-o-Y increase

ABB
Premium

ABB may be relatively better placed than peers, given its over 50 per cent exposure to high- and moderate-growth segments.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ABB reported strong operating profit, driven by better execution and operating leverage. However, its gross margin may have peaked, and order inflow has weakened. This has led analysts to cut growth estimates, although many maintain positive recommendations. The stock may also be vulnerable to valuation downgrades.
 
ABB India’s Q4CY24 results showed revenue of Rs 3,365 crore, marking a 22 per cent Y-o-Y increase. The gross margin expanded 190 basis points Y-o-Y to 40.5 per cent, leading to a 58 per cent Y-o-Y growth in operating profit to Rs 660 crore. The operating profit margin expanded 440 basis points Y-o-Y to
Topics : ABB Group Q4 Results Automation Automated vehicles

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon