Oriental Hotels hits new high; up 27% in 1 week on hopes of strong earnings

Hotel stocks in demand: Lemon Tree, Oriental, Kamat Hotels surge up to 10%
IHCL, Kamat: Hotel stocks at 52-week high; check out the trading strategies
Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz
Tata Nexon facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.10 lakh
Tata Punch CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.1 lakh, see details
HBL Power soars 8%, hits new high on healthy outlook; up 208% in 6 months
Stocks to Watch: Titan, Bank of Baroda, MCX, Birla Corp, TCS, REC, PFC
Stock Market Live: Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty holds 19,800; IT, Pharma shine
Support for Nifty shifts higher to 19,480; resistance seen at 19,766
Nifty FMCG, Auto: Charts indicate divergent trend for these two indices