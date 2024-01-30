Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Over 80% of Sensex, Nifty50 stocks trade above their 200-DMA

The 200-DMA is considered one of the most relevant trend indicators by investors and traders. They believe that stocks and indices trading above this key level exhibit strength and are likely to rally

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet WadhwaRex Cano New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly 83 per cent of the stocks that comprise the S&P BSE Sensex (25 out of 30) and 86 per cent of those that comprise the Nifty50 index (43 out of 50) are currently trading above their respective 200-day moving average (DMA), shows data.

Propelled by a strong rally in Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank, the markets witnessed their best single-day run in two months earlier this week. The S&P BSE Sensex surged over 1,200 points on Monday and is now trading at 71,800 levels. The 200-DMA for the 30-share index is placed at 65,806 levels. The Nifty50, on the

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank overbought on charts: How to trade?

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Trading strategy for near-term decline

EPACK Durable lists at 4% discount to issue price on NSE

Stocks to watch on Jan 30: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Epack, Vi, NTPC, Havells

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 21,750; Broader mkt firm; Zee up 7%, MSTC 10%

Nifty Bank rangebound on charts in near-term: Check levels to watch out

Global factors, not 2024 Lok Sabha elections, worry fund managers

Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon