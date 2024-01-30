Over 80% of Sensex, Nifty50 stocks trade above their 200-DMA

Nearly 83 per cent of the stocks that comprise the S&P BSE Sensex (25 out of 30) and 86 per cent of those that comprise the Nifty50 index (43 out of 50) are currently trading above their respective 200-day moving average (DMA), shows data.

Propelled by a strong rally in Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank, the markets witnessed their best single-day run in two months earlier this week. The S&P BSE Sensex surged over 1,200 points on Monday and is now trading at 71,800 levels. The 200-DMA for the 30-share index is placed at 65,806 levels. The Nifty50, on the