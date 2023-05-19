Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious?

For long-term investors, the simple 200-day moving average (DMA) provides a broad outlook of the market / stock trend. Investors and traders prefer stocks holding above their respective 200-DMA, as they tend to perform better in a trending market. Risk manag

That said, the performance of the stocks that comprise these frontline indices remains polarised. 20 stocks that comprise the Nifty50 index are looking weak as per their technical chart pattern. 16 of these stocks, which include Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Divi’s Laboratories, , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cipla, have breached their respective 200-day moving average (DMA).