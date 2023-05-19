close

Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious?

Among banking majors, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) appear on track to hit new all-time high in the weeks ahead, charts suggest.

Selective Nifty 50 stocks are showing negative bias on charts

The domestic benchmark indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 – have tumbled close to 2 per cent in the past few sessions. Despite the weakness, the Nifty50 index has managed to hold on to the 18,000 mark, while the S&P BSE Sensex has managed to stay above the 61,000 level.
That said, the performance of the stocks that comprise these frontline indices remains polarised. 20 stocks that comprise the Nifty50 index are looking weak as per their technical chart pattern. 16 of these stocks, which include Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries,  JSW Steel, Divi’s Laboratories, , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cipla, have breached their respective 200-day moving average (DMA).
For long-term investors, the simple 200-day moving average (DMA) provides a broad outlook of the market / stock trend. Investors and traders prefer stocks holding above their respective 200-DMA, as they tend to perform better in a trending market. Risk manag
