Overall breadth needs to improve for a reversal in Indian market
Over half of the Nifty 500 stocks are trading below 200-DMA, this points to a weak strength. Market breadth needs to improve if further highs are to be set
Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Despite the benchmark indices clocking compelling rebound in the last three sessions; the BSE Sensex gained 2.57 per cent and Nifty 50 soared 2.60 per cent, the market breadth continues to persist sluggishness. Merely 194 stocks trade over the key price indicator of the 200-day moving average (DMA).
Topics : Ultra Tech Company | Reliance Industries | Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited | stock market trading | Trading strategies | stock market rally | technical analysis | technical charts | Chart Reading | Trading tips | Market trends
First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:39 AM IST