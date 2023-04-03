close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Overall breadth needs to improve for a reversal in Indian market

Over half of the Nifty 500 stocks are trading below 200-DMA, this points to a weak strength. Market breadth needs to improve if further highs are to be set

Image Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Market breadth must improve to hold the current bullish reversal

Despite the benchmark indices clocking compelling rebound in the last three sessions; the BSE Sensex gained 2.57 per cent and Nifty 50 soared 2.60 per cent, the market breadth continues to persist sluggishness. Merely 194 stocks trade over the key price indicator of the 200-day moving average (DMA).
...Read More

Topics : Ultra Tech Company | Reliance Industries | Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited | stock market trading | Trading strategies | stock market rally | technical analysis | technical charts | Chart Reading | Trading tips | Market trends

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Market breadth needs to improve, if there is a reversal in Indian market

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Premium

Complying with Sebi's new rules will be challenging, onerous: AIF industry

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Crude oil can hit $100 a barrel if production cuts continue: Analysts

Brent crude
4 min read

City gas distribution shares trade weak: MGL, IGL fall up to 6%

Indraprastha Gas Limited
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Should you subscribe to Avalon Tech IPO? Here's what brokerages recommend

Initial public offerings, IPOs, stock market, investors
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

MARKET: Benchmarks in red; gas stocks weak, Hindustan Oil Exploration up 9%

stock markets
1 min read
Premium

Gold delivers positive returns eight years on the trot; at 16.1% in FY23

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
5 min read
Web Exclusive

Should you subscribe to Avalon Tech IPO? Here's what brokerages recommend

Initial public offerings, IPOs, stock market, investors
4 min read

ONGC, Oil India surge up to 6% as oil prices rise post OPEC+ output cut

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon