While the company’s revenue growth improved to 11.5 per cent YoY in Q2 compared to 8 per cent in Q1, it missed brokerage estimates. Revenue growth was backed by volume growth of 5.5 per cent and realisation gains of 5.7 per cent. For the second consecutive quarter, volume growth was underwhelming and remained at the mid-single-digit level. The company had delivered volume growth of 4.5 per cent in Q1, and there was no spillover benefit from unbilled Q1 sales to Q2, as estimated earlier.

Though growth in July and August was strong and at twice the quarter’s growth rate, at 11-12 per cent, September sales saw a fall as sales on account of Pujo, Diwali and e-commerce shifted to Q3FY27. While volume growth for H1FY27 is at 5.5 per cent, the company is confident of delivering double-digit volume growth in FY27. The guidance, according to JM Financial Research, implies a steep 14 per cent YoY volume growth in H2. The management expects this to be driven by the festive shift, festive-timed launches in men’s and women’s innerwear, and H2-weighted network additions. The company’s premiumisation drive continues, aided by a rising share of outerwear, exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and online sales, with athleisure, outerwear and women’s innerwear outgrowing men’s innerwear.

Analysts Vaishnavi Mandhaniya and Anjali Ojha of the brokerage have lowered the target multiple to 40 times (from 50 times) September 2028 earnings to reflect the slower volume recovery and input-cost pressure. The brokerage has downgraded the stock from 'buy' to 'add' and revised the target price to ₹34,390 from ₹45,341.

The other concern is profitability. Gross margins for the quarter declined by 272 basis points YoY to 57.2 per cent. A 2.5 per cent increase in prices was not sufficient to overcome the rise in raw material costs, as cotton and crude-linked input costs were 6.5-7 per cent higher YoY. Pricing and operational efficiencies helped the company increase operating profit margins on a sequential basis by 50 basis points and limit the fall on a YoY basis to 81 basis points, at 20.8 per cent.