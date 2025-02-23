Paint companies' stocks struggle to hold their colour amid growth fade

A sharp correction in stock prices, signs of rural recovery, and lower raw material costs have not been enough to change brokerages’ cautious stance on the top-listed paint companies. Concerns over rising competition and weak demand continue to weigh on sentiment. While valuations are no longer steep, most brokerages believe the risk/reward balance remains unfavourable.

The primary concern is sluggish demand, as reflected in the October-December 2024-25 (FY25) results, though some signs of recovery are emerging in the current quarter (Q4). Sector-wide revenue declined 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), weighed down by a 6 per cent drop in sales at