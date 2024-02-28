Sensex (    %)
                        
Paytm, Apollo Micro, IFCI & 373 other stocks freeze at lower circuits

At 01:21 pm; the S&P BSE Midcap index and the S&P BSE Smallcap index were down 1.7% and 2%, respectively, correcting by up to 4 per cent from their record high levels touched earlier this month

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Shares of Paytm parent One97 Communications, IFCI, Ganesh Housing Finance, Jubilant Industries, KPI Green Energy, Tourism Finance Corp, Apollo Micro Systems and BEML Land Assets were among 376 BSE stocks that were locked in their respective lower circuits in Wednesday's intraday trade. 

Only sellers were seen at many of these counters as mid and smallcap stocks saw a sharp correction. At 01:21 pm; the S&P BSE Midcap index and the S&P BSE Smallcap index were down 1.7 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

The two indices have corrected up to 4 per cent from their record highs touched earlier

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

