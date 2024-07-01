Paytm: Can laggards of H1-2024 script turnaround? Here's what chart say

Even as equity markets ended H1-2024 with solid gains, with benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty 50 scaling new highs, more than 1 and every 5 stocks from the Nifty 500 ended the first-half with losses.

Prominent among these were - Zee Entertainment (44.7 per cent) and Paytm (36.8 per cent). A total of 48 stocks from the Nifty 500 space have declined over 10 per cent so far this calendar year.

Meanwhile, the Sensex and the Nifty gained around 10 per cent each, while the Nifty 500 soared over 16 per cent.

