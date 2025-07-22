Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Paytm, DreamFolks: 6 IPOs down over 50% from issue prices; what went wrong?

Individually, AGS Transact Technologies has been the worst performing IPO in the last five years, with the stock trading at a mammoth 97% discount to its issue price.

Paytm, DreamFolks, Star Health among 6 IPOs trading at over 50% discount in the last five years.

Rex CanoNikita Vashisht Mumbai, New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

IPO stocks: What if your investment worth ₹1,00,000 made in a particular initial public offer (IPO) five years ago is now worth ₹50,000? Or worse, just ₹3,500? This brutal, but real, crash is the story of some very popular initial public offerings (IPOs) in India since 2021.  According to analysts, overvaluation at listing, driven by pre-IPO hype, weak business models with unsustainable margins, unrealistic growth projections, regulatory shocks (Paytm, Star Health), and limited post-listing investor appetite were some of the common reasons that these IPOs failed to enthuse markets post listing.  Of the 280 IPOs that
