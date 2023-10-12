close
PCBL rallies 6% on securing two patents; stock up 80% since April

In past one month, PCBL has outperformed the market by surging 30 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Carbon black
Carbon black

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Shares of PCBL hit a new high of Rs 208.80, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market after the company was granted two patents by the Indian Patent Office. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was quoting flat at 66,464 at 11:35 AM.

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

