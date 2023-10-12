PCBL rallies 6% on securing two patents; stock up 80% since April

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details
PCBL surges 7% on commencement of phase 1 specialty chemical capacity
Patents rights disputes to be examined under Patents Act: Delhi HC
Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition
Black Box to expand into digital infra, data center integration space
Zomato soars 4% on heavy volumes, market-cap nears Rs 1 trillion mark
No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts
MOIL soars 12%, hits over 10-yr high after Quant MF buys 1.1 million shares
TCS dips 1% as Q2 result misses estimates; announces Rs 17,000 cr buyback
Stocks to Watch: TCS, Adani Group, IndusInd Bank, Aster DM, RVNL, Cipla