Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Penna acquisition could be 1st among many M&As for Ambuja Cements: Analysts

We believe that further acquisitions are indeed possible considering Ambuja Cement's strong balance sheet, said analysts

Ambuja Cements
Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 12:28 PM IST
Ambuja Cements Penna Cement acquisition: Adani group firm, Ambuja Cements' approval to acquire Hyderabad-based Penna Cement could likely be the company's first step towards a wider inorganic expansion, believe analysts.

Citing media reports, analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equity said the Adani group is preparing a war chest of roughly $3 billion to acquire multiple cement companies in its quest to become a leader in the cement space over the next three–four years.

The probable companies mentioned in reports are Saurashtra Cement, Vadraj Cement, and the cement business of Jaiprakash Associates.

"We believe that further acquisitions
Topics : Buzzing stocks Ambuja Cements Markets Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon