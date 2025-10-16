Persistent's premium valuations hinge on sustaining growth momentum

The stock of mid-tier IT major Persistent Systems has been one of the outperformers in the IT pack, with a return of 4 per cent over the last year, while its peer index, the Nifty IT, is down 16 per cent over the same period. While the strong September quarter (Q2FY26) results and upgrades by brokerages are positive, its ability to sustain growth momentum in a weak macroeconomic environment will be key for future gains. At current levels, the stock is trading at a premium valuation of 38 times its FY27 earnings estimates.
The company continues to outperform