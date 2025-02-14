Pharma stocks plunge amid tariff concerns, but analysts see limited impact

Pharma stocks reacted sharply to concerns that the US might impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, causing the Nifty Pharma index to fall by almost 3 per cent during the day. However, analysts and industry insiders believe that even if tariffs are imposed, pharma exports to the US are unlikely to be majorly affected, as India is the largest supplier of generic drugs to the country.

“On trade, I have decided, for purposes of fairness, that I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the US, we will charge them. No more, no less,” US President Donald Trump told