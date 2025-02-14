Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Pharma stocks plunge amid tariff concerns, but analysts see limited impact

Pharma stocks plunge amid tariff concerns, but analysts see limited impact

Pharma stocks fell on Friday on concerns of tariff on imports

pharmaceutical sector, pharma
Premium

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pharma stocks reacted sharply to concerns that the US might impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, causing the Nifty Pharma index to fall by almost 3 per cent during the day. However, analysts and industry insiders believe that even if tariffs are imposed, pharma exports to the US are unlikely to be majorly affected, as India is the largest supplier of generic drugs to the country.
 
“On trade, I have decided, for purposes of fairness, that I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the US, we will charge them. No more, no less,” US President Donald Trump told
Topics : Pharma stocks Pharma exports Trump tariffs Pharmaceutical

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon