Pick-up in private capital expenditure critical for more gains in Siemens

Even as the results of Siemens for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) were a mixed bag, the stock was the top gainer in the BSE 200 index, rising 4.92 per cent in trade. Most brokerages are neutral or positive on the company.

The revenues beat consensus estimates while operating profit and net profit were below expectations. The order inflows were reasonable, though lower than consensus. The financial year-ending has been changed to March (versus September), which makes direct comparison more difficult along with the tricky adjustments related to the demerger. This financial year will actually be extended to 18