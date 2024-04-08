Pidilite, Nestle: Select stks in Rahul Gandhi's portfolio can dip up to 12%

As part of the nomination process for general elections in India, all candidates have to file their affidavits that include the candidate's criminal record; ongoing/pending criminal trials; total assets of the candidate, spouse and dependants; total investments and dues pending to the government among others.

As such, Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, in Wayanad district, last week disclosed investments in stocks and mutual funds.

As per data from Election Commission of India website, Rahul Gandhi's stock portfolio is valued around Rs 4.30 crore. His top investments include - Pidilite