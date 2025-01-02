Policy change, seasonal uptick to drive gains for United Spirits stock

The stock of the country’s largest alcohol beverage maker United Spirits has been hitting its lifetime highs over the last few trading sessions.

United Spirits is up 10 per cent over the past month on expectations of a strong growth in Q3 led by the festival season, launches and improved outlook across segments.

The Nifty50, in comparison, is flat over this period.

While there are multiple triggers for the Indian market leader in the spirits segment, in the near term, the Street will track the results of the December quarter (Q3FY25) and outlook/guidance, especially for the Prestige and Above (P&A)