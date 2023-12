First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Shares of power and related companies were on a roll with state-owned NTPC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), and REC surging up to 9 per cent and hitting new highs in Friday's intraday trade, after India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 7.6 per cent in the September quarter of 2023-24.The GDP numbers outperformd expectations by a wide margin as manufacturing and construction activities expanded by double digits.

