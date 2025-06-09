Monday, June 09, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Power utilities: Valuations down due to a likely dim show in H1 of FY26

Power utilities: Valuations down due to a likely dim show in H1 of FY26

NTPC Green's acquisition of Ayana (2.1 GW) and JSW Energy's KSK Mahanadi buy (1.8 GW) helped meet capacity addition targets

Power utilities: Valuations down due to a likely dim show in H1 of FY26
premium

CESC reported consolidated FY25 PAT of Rs 1,370 crore (flat YoY), as growth in standalone was offset by losses in the Malegaon distribution entity

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The power sector had a modest FY25 and may see a muted H1FY26. There was 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in power demand in FY25, over a high base (7.8 per cent YoY growth in FY24). Unseasonal rains in May 2025 will impact demand in H1FY26.
 
There was a capacity addition of 33 GW of installations in FY25, led by the renewable energy (RE) sector (29 GW). However, EPS growth missed estimates due to slow execution in commissioning of new capacities and lower merchant tariffs. About 34 GW of under-construction coal thermal capacity is to be commissioned in the
Topics : The Smart Investor stock market trading The Compass Power Sector Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon