Power utilities: Valuations down due to a likely dim show in H1 of FY26

The power sector had a modest FY25 and may see a muted H1FY26. There was 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in power demand in FY25, over a high base (7.8 per cent YoY growth in FY24). Unseasonal rains in May 2025 will impact demand in H1FY26.

There was a capacity addition of 33 GW of installations in FY25, led by the renewable energy (RE) sector (29 GW). However, EPS growth missed estimates due to slow execution in commissioning of new capacities and lower merchant tariffs. About 34 GW of under-construction coal thermal capacity is to be commissioned in the