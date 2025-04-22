Powerful Q4 performance anticipated for power sector amid rising demand

The power sector is in focus given the advent of seasonal demand and hopes of higher economic activity. Market consensus is that the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 (FY25) will see good returns for the sector.

Peak demand was up 14 gigawatt (Gw) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25 but merchant prices did not rise much due to 4.1 Gw thermal capacity additions in FY25. In the nine months ended December 2024, total wind power addition was 2.3 Gw, and 15.5 Gw of wind-related capacity was awarded.

Coal-based generation increased 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 341 billion units (BU) in Q4FY25. Hydro