Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Price of this explosives stock has 'exploded' 74% in 5 weeks; here's why

Shares of Premier Explosives hit a record high of Rs 2,396.60 as they rallied 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company announced stock split in the ratio of 1:5

Image
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Premier Explosives hit a record high of Rs 2,396.60 as they rallied 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company announced stock split in the ratio of 1:5 to enhance the liquidity.

In the past five weeks, the stock price of the explosives company has zoomed 74 per cent. Moreover, in the past two weeks, it has surged 42 per cent after the company announced a stock split plan on April 9. 

The decision to split the stock comes after the market price of Premier Explosives skyrocketed 491 per cent in the past one year
Topics : Buzzing stocks Premier Explosives Markets Stock Split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon