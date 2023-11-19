Sensex (-0.28%)
Q2 pit stop: Promoters switch gears and enter retreat lane, shows data

Navigating second-quarter mile: Pledged holdings take a hairpin turn to 1.22%

companies
Premium

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
The percentage of pledged holdings in relation to promoter holdings decreased to 1.22 per cent by the end of the July–September quarter of 2023–24, down from 1.36 per cent in the April–June quarter of the same financial year.

According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, the value of pledged promoter holdings amounted to Rs 1.8 trillion, constituting 0.61 per cent of the total market capitalisation of S&P BSE 500 stocks.
 
At the close of the July–September quarter, promoters in 82 companies had some portion of their holdings pledged, a decrease from 86 companies in June 2023. Among these, only 10 companies had more than 25 per cent of their promoter holdings pledged, a decline from 15 in the preceding quarter.

Topics : Kotak Equities Q2 results promoter holdings

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

