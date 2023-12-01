Rajesh Exports, Brightcom: Trading strategies for top losers in 2023 so far

Despite the roller-coaster ride so far this year, the benchmark and broader indices have not only managed to log significant gains but also scale record life-time highs in 2023. Among the frontline indices, the Sensex and Nifty have rallied around 10 per cent and 11 per cent so far.

Meanwhile, among the broader indices, the NSE MidCap index has surged 35 per cent, while the SmallCap has zoomed 44 per cent. The much-broader Nifty 500 index has gained 16.4 per cent.

As a matter of fact, four out of every five stocks among the Nifty 500 are trading with gains in the calendar year so far, with BSE and Jindal Saw as the top movers - up almost 350 per cent. Another