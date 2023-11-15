Sensex (1.02%)
Nifty Realty soars 84% from March low; Prestige, Lodha rally 100% in 7 mths

In Wednesday's trade, Nifty Realty rose 3 per cent to Rs 683.30, which was also its highest level since September 8, 2008

Home bu­yers have been leaning towards completed inventory and developers with a track record of on-time as well as quality project completion.
Home bu­yers have been leaning towards completed inventory and developers with a track record of on-time as well as quality project completion.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Shares of real estate companies continued their northward movement with the Nifty Realty index hitting an over 15-year high of 683.30 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.
Nifty Realty index rose 3 per cent, quoting at its highest level since September 8, 2008 today. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 1 per cent at 19,635 at 12:50 PM.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Brigade Enterprises, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates Projects, Sobha, Godrej Properties, DLF and Signature Global (India) were up 2 to 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

Since March 28, 2023 level, the Nifty Realty index has surged 84 per cent as compared to a nearly 16 per cent rise in the Nifty

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

