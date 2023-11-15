Nifty Realty soars 84% from March low; Prestige, Lodha rally 100% in 7 mths

Nifty Realty index rose 3 per cent, quoting at its highest level since September 8, 2008 today. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 1 per cent at 19,635 at 12:50 PM.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Brigade Enterprises, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates Projects, Sobha, Godrej Properties, DLF and Signature Global (India) were up 2 to 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

Since March 28, 2023 level, the Nifty Realty index has surged 84 per cent as compared to a nearly 16 per cent rise in the Nifty

Shares of real estate companies continued their northward movement with the Nifty Realty index hitting an over 15-year high of 683.30 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.