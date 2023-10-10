Realty shares in focus; Prestige, Godrej Properties, DLF rally up to 10%

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

NSE, BSE kick off World Investor Week 2023 to boost investor knowledge

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders soars 7% on signing LOI with European client

DLF, Lodha: Realty stocks enter next leg of upside post hitting new peaks

These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak if it conquers 484 level

Nifty Realty gains 2% in weak market; Prestige Estates, DLF soar up to 9%

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%

Shares of real estate companies were in focus with the S&P BSE Realty index surging 3 per cent, hitting 52-week high on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade on expectation

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com