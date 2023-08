Seven out of the eight stocks included in the MSCI index have outperformed so far this year, with charts demonstrating thrilling optimism. Technically, the positive trend is anticipated to persist and may even see higher elevation.

MSCI Global Standard Index has added Power Finance Corporation, IDFC First Bank, Cummins India, Astral, REC, Ashok Leyland, Supreme Industries, and HDFC Asset Management Company in its quarterly review and distant ACC.