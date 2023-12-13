REC, PFC, IRFC zoomed over 200% in FY24. Time to exit PSU stocks?

Hope of higher capital expenditure ahead of state and general elections has proved to be a boon for stocks of public sector enterprises (PSEs) thus far in fiscal 2023-24 (FY24). The S&P BSE PSU index has surged nearly 51 per cent during this period, shows ACE Equity data, as compared to 17 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

A large number of these PSU stocks, suggests G Chokkalingam, managing director for research at Equinomics Research, are from the small-cap segment that has seen a good run in the last few months. The rally, he said, has made valuations expensive in a lot of cases and investors, he suggests, should be mindful of this and book partial profit.

“Industry dynamics, too,