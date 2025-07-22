Recently listed stock is up 82% vs issue price in 3 weeks; time to sell?

Sambhv Steel Tubes share price today: have surged 16 per cent to ₹149, its highest level since listing, on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes have surged 16 per cent to ₹149, its highest level since listing, on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock of iron & steel products company has zoomed 82 per cent against the issue price of ₹82 per cent. Sambhv Steel Tubes made its market debut on July 2, 2025.

At 01:07 PM, the stock was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹140.56, as compared to 0.08 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 53.04 million equity shares have changed hands on