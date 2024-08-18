Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Recipe for market success: ETFs, the secret sauce stirred into growth

Recipe for market success: ETFs, the secret sauce stirred into growth

Now a dominant ingredient, with holdings topping 10% of the free-float mcap

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have played a crucial role in driving the nearly 80 per cent gain recorded by domestic markets since 2021. They are also emerging as dominant investors, with their holdings now exceeding a tenth of the total free-float ma
Premium

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have played a crucial role in driving the nearly 80 per cent gain recorded by domestic markets since 2021. They are also emerging as dominant investors, with their holdings now exceeding a tenth of the total free-float market capitalisation (mcap).

“As a testament to their growing influence, passive flows have been major contributors to the market rally observed over the past few years. Since 2021, domestic ETFs have channelled net inflows of $52 billion into domestic stocks,” says Sriram Velayudhan, senior vice-president at IIFL Securities.

The combined holdings of domestic and overseas

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon