Reits keep lights on for India's office leasing as market flickers

With average returns of 18 per cent over the past year, listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) have clearly outperformed both the Nifty Realty index and the Sensex. Over the same period, Nifty Realty fell 15.5 per cent, while the benchmark index was largely unchanged. Steady office leasing, the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to reclassify Reits as equity instruments, and ongoing portfolio expansion have strengthened the sector’s appeal.

Leasing across the country’s seven largest office markets has stayed firm through the first three quarters (January–September). Leasing offtake has crossed 50.9 million square feet (msf), up 8