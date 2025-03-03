Reliance Industries stock slump tracks weak earnings, valuation gap

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was one of the biggest losers among Sensex stocks on Monday, falling 2.4 per cent compared to the index’s 0.15 per cent decline.

The stock is now down 21.2 per cent since the end of March last year, while the benchmark index has lost just 0.8 per cent over the same period. RIL shares (at ₹1,171.10 apiece on the BSE) have fallen to their lowest level in 17 months (since November 2023), lagging an index that remains nearly 9 per cent higher in that span.

RIL’s recent share price weakness and its underperformance on the bourses