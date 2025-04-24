Rerating for LTIMindtree hinges on revenue rampup and margin uptick

LTIMindtree (LTIM) reported revenue for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) at ~9,770 crore, which was down 0.6 per cent on a sequential basis and in constant currency terms. Margins at the operating level were flat sequentially at 13.8 per cent.

Reported deal-booking stood at $1.6 billion versus $1.68 billion in Q3FY25. The headcount fell by 2,493, bringing the total to 84,307 employees. Attrition increased by 10 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 14.40 per cent while utilisation increased by 40 bps Q-o-Q to 85.8 per cent.

LTIM hired 4,700 freshers in FY25. Management intends to use fresher