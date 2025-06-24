Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Retail investors pump ₹5,607 cr in June after 3-month equity exit

Retail investors pump ₹5,607 cr in June after 3-month equity exit

In the previous three months, they had yanked out close to ₹20,000 crore. The retail buying comes as benchmark Nifty is poised to log its fourth straight month of gain

Factor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors
premium

Interestingly, June has seen buying from FPIs, domestic institutions as well as retail investors.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After sitting on the sidelines for three months, retail investors jumped into the equity fray in June amid a sustained rally in stock prices.
 
So far this month, they have invested ₹5,607 crore in the cash market.
 
In the previous three months, they had yanked out close to ₹20,000 crore. The retail buying comes as benchmark Nifty is poised to log its fourth straight month of gain. The index had posted losses during the preceding five months.
 
Analysts said retail investors were waiting for markets to stabilise.
 
“A sense of stability returns when bad news is no longer impacting the
Topics : Retail investors retail investor Indian retail industry The Smart Investor Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon