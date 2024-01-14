Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Retail investors' share in MF AUM goes past 60% for the first time in Dec

The retail pie in the MF AUM has been inching upwards for some years now, with the pace picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic

investment, mutual fund, retail investor
Premium

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail investors’ share in total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds went past 60 per cent for the first time in December 2023 on the back of a rally in the stock market and strong retail flows into equity schemes. The retail pie in the MF AUM has been inching upwards for some years now, with the pace picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail investors and institutions had a 50-50 share in the MF AUM as of June 2020.

 The growing retail dominance is also a result of outflows from debt schemes amid low returns after the rate cut

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Arbitrage vs liquid funds: Why the former has become an investor darling

Why are MFs launching small-cap funds when their valuations seem too high?

Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months

Delivery-based trades on the NSE decline due to valuation concerns

Street signs: Wipro's place in Sensex at risk, paradigm shift for brokers

FPIs turn cautious, infuse Rs 3,900 cr in Indian equities during Jan 1-12

IPO-bound Firstcry to expand operations in Saudi; allocate Rs 155 crore

M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1.99 trn; Reliance shines

Topics : retail investor assets under management Mutual Funds industry Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon