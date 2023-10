Top 50 firms in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region lost a cumulative $185 billion in market capitalisation (m-cap) in the September 2023 quarter (Q2-FY24 / Q3-CY23), suggests a recent report by GlobalData, a London-based analytics and consulting company.

The sharp drop on a quarter-on-quarter (Q0Q) basis, the report said, was triggered by a weak Chinese economy punctuated by deflationary trends during the quarter and a squeeze on the region’s exports due to uncertain global economic conditions.