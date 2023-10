Shares of oil exploration companies rallied up to 6 per cent in Monday's intra-day trade after Brent Crude once again topped the $91 per barrel level amid fears that the Israel-Palestine war may escalate to neighbouring countries.

Brent Crude Oil futures had hit a high of $97.69 in late September post which saw a sharp fall of over 14 per cent to a low of $83.44 in just seven trading sessions owing to concerns that global economic slowdown could impact