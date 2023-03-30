Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

In this section

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Sebi paves way for Rs 33,000-crore 'backstop' for debt mutual funds

Facts absolutely opposite: Sebi chief on public perception in legal cases

International MF schemes get extra time to declare net asset values: Sebi

Benchmark Sensex gains 346 points on firm trends in global markets

Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a to get 5G as part of December Feature drop: Google

Sensex ends 158 pts up on Budget day after 2000 pts-swing, Nifty near 17600

Apple iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhones fixes bugs, updates security: Know more

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

What is an Impact Player? All you need to know about BCCI's new rule

Rising Covid cases are not a spot of bother for the markets, at least for now, said analysts, who believe there are bigger worries for them to navigate in the short-to-medium term. According to report

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com